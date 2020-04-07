New Tactics of Oil & Gas Security Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Oil & Gas Security Market by Component (Software and Service), Security System (Cyber Security, Security Service, Command & Control, Screening & Detection, Surveillance, Access Control, and Perimeter Security), and Application (Exploring & Drilling, Transportation, Pipelines, Distribution & Retail Service, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for OIL & GAS SECURITY Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Oil & gas security and services are used to shield a natural gas industrial plant or oil exploration site. These ensure shielding of the technological implementations, which include distributed control systems, supervisory control, and data acquisition system (SCADA), OPC servers, and other operational technologies. Oil & gas security serves network as well as physical security across offshore and onshore operations. The increase in high-profile cyber-attacks, strict government regulation generates the acute necessity for oil & gas security services. To overcome these problems, oil & gas security services offer protection against cyber threats and security breaches. Furthermore, technologically advanced security solutions provide numerous benefits together with real time incidents alerts, directly to the concerned person within the organization. It helps scale back interruptions and reduces the danger from security breaches. However, high cost of implementation and slow adoption of network security solutions are some of the major disadvantages of the oil & gas security solutions.



The global oil & gas security market is segmented based on component, security system, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. Based on security system, the market is divided into cyber security, security services, command & control, screening & detection, surveillance, access control, and perimeter security. By application, it is classified into exploring and drilling, transportation, pipelines, distribution and retail services, and others. Further, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Inc., Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDER

– In-depth analysis of the global oil & gas security market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the oil & gas security market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

– Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the oil & gas security market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Oil & Gas Security Market by Component

– Software

– Services

Oil & Gas Security Market by Security Systems

– Cyber Security

– Security Services

– Command & Control

– Screening & Detection

– Surveillance

– Access Control

– Perimeter Security

Oil & Gas Security Market by Application

– Exploring and Drilling

– Transportation

– Pipelines

– Distribution and Retail service

– Others (Engineering, Refining, and Storage)

Oil & Gas Security Market by Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – India

– – China

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – UAE

– – Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Symantec Corporation

– Honeywell Corporation, Inc.

– Parsons Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– General Electric

– Microsoft Corporation

– ABB Ltd.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

