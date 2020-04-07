Oatmeal Market | Quaker Oats Company, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., NestlÃ© S.A, Kellogg NA Co., General Mills, Inc.

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Oatmeal Market by Type (Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Oatmeal Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Oatmeal is widely consumed as a breakfast cereal, which is commonly enjoyed with fruits, nuts, and milk, due to its high dietary fiber and protein content, which helps lower cholesterol as well as provide energy for metabolism. Also, it is easy to cook, which makes it an ideal breakfast for people who are looking for a healthier lifestyle. Further, different manufactures also make this nutrient available in the form of cakes, cookies, energy bars, and desserts, for the consumers looking out for ready-to-eat oatmeal options.

Increase in preference for healthy meals and changes in food habits majorly drives the oatmeal market. Furthermore, demand for convenience food and high nutrition content of oatmeal fuels the growth of the oatmeal market. However, availability of substitute products such as quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and cornflakes restrain the growth of the oatmeal market. Development of different flavored oatmeal and the use of oatmeal in cosmetic industry makes way for market growth.

The oatmeal market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. By type, the market is divided into oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, rolled oats, instant oats, and others. While with distribution channel the market is divided into supermarkets, hypermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Quaker Oats Company, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., NestlÃ© S.A, Kellogg NA Co., General Mills, Inc., Hamlyn’s Of Scotland, World Finer Foods, Weetabix Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, and Bagrry’s India Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments-

By Type

– Oat Groats

– Steel Cut Oats

– Scottish Oats

– Rolled Oats

– – Old Fashioned/Regular

– – Quick

– Instant Oats

– Others (Oat Flour and Oat Bran)

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket

– Supermarket

– Food Specialty Stores

– Convenience Stores

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Australia

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Argentina

– – Turkey

– – Rest of LAMEA

