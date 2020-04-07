Onshore Wind Energy Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Wind power, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. The net effects on the environment are far less problematic than those of nonrenewable power sources.

As of 2015, Denmark generates 40% of its electric power from wind, and at least 83 other countries around the world are using wind power to supply their electric power grids. Global wind power capacity expanded 16% to 369,553 MW. Yearly wind energy production is also growing rapidly and has reached around 4% of worldwide electric power usage, 11.4% in the EU.

The global Onshore Wind Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Onshore Wind Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Onshore Wind Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Envision Energy

General Electric

Suzlon

Vestas

Enercon

Mitsubishi Power Systems

Nordex

Repower

Gazelle Wind Turbines

Clipper Wind Power



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

by Power Capacity

Less Than 500 KW

500 KW To 2 MW

More Than 2 MW

by Wind Capacity

High Wind Speed

Medium Wind Speed

Low Wind Speed

by Grid Connectivity

Off-Grid

On-Grid



Segment by Application

Peak Power Management

Power Storage

Demand Response

Frequency Response

System Stability

