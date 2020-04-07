Opportunity Assessment of Healthcare EDI Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

To manage data such as patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record is considered as very important in the healthcare sector. The healthcare professionals need systems that can manage the massive data in an effective manner, should be stored systematically, and access to the data should be easy. To solve such issues, electronic data interchange (EDI) is being implemented across the health care industry. The major applications of the healthcare EDI are insurance and reimbursement data management, dental patient database management, regulatory data management, and clinical trials.

The “Global Healthcare EDI Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare EDI industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare EDI market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery mode, transaction type, end user, and geography. The global healthcare EDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry overview and forecast of the global healthcare EDI market based on component, delivery mode, transaction type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare EDI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the healthcare EDI market, followed by Europe due to presence of the advanced healthcare infrastructure along with good adoption of technological networks and growing geriatric population. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to increasing need to manage large volume of patient data, and execution of HCIT programs in India, Japan, and Australia.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Competitive Players

The key market players in the healthcare EDI market include Emdeon Inc., Mckesson, GE Healthcare, SSI Group, Passport Health Communications, Allscripts, Optum Health, Siemens Healthcare, Capario, and ZirMed.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Segmentation

Healthcare EDI Market, by Component

Services

Solutions

Healthcare EDI Market, by Delivery Mode

Web & cloud-based

Point-to-point

Mobile EDI

EDI VAN

Healthcare EDI Market, by Transaction Type

Claims management

Claims submission

Claim status requests

Eligibility verifications

Payment remittances

Referral certification & authorizations

Claim payments

Other EDI transactions

Healthcare supply chain

Healthcare EDI Market, by End User

Healthcare providers

Healthcare payers

Medical device & pharmaceutical industries

Pharmacies

Healthcare EDI Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World