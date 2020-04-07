Pasteurized Eggs Market By Region, Type, Application, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast, from 2018 to 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pasteurized eggs market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pasteurized eggs market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the pasteurized eggs market on a global level.

This research report categorizes the global Pasteurized Eggs market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Pasteurized Eggs market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pasteurized Eggs market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Global Pasteurized Eggs Market: Types Segment Analysis

Egg White

Egg Yolk

Whole Egg

Global Pasteurized Eggs Market: Application Segment Analysis

Noodles & Pasta

Dietary Supplements

Sauces

Mayonnaise & Dressing

Meat & Fish

Dairy Products

Desserts

Pet Food

Others

At the region level, North America dominated global pasteurized eggs in 2018 with a market of 24.70 billion. North America region is projected to lead the market over the forecast period with progress mostly focused on the U.S. market with a CAGR of 10.6%. Hefty demand in the food industry and encouraging government regulations are major factors that attribute to the largest revenue share. Europe was the second largest pasteurized eggs market in 2018 globally followed by the Asia Pacific region. Emerging countries such as China & India are also stepping in pasteurized eggs market.

Some of the key players in pasteurized eggs market include Glaum Egg Ranch Company, Hickman’s Family Farms Company, Stiebrs Farms Company, National Pasteurized Eggs Inc., Wilcox Farms Company, Willamette Egg Company, and Sanovo Egg Group, among others.