Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Sales Revenue, Development and Growth Rate, 2018-2028

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market report [10 Year Forecast 2018-2028] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, with sales, revenue and global market share of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape, or other violent personal assault (American Psychiatric Association, 2018). PTSD affects as many as one in four people who experience traumatic events, and contributes to marked functional disability, health impairment, and social dysfunction. People with PTSD may relive the event via intrusive memories, flashbacks, and nightmares; avoid anything that reminds them of the trauma; and have anxious feelings they didnt have before (North, Hong and Downs, 2018).

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized national databases and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD in the 7MM. GlobalData epidemiologists applied country-specific 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD, wherever available, to each countrys population to obtain the number of estimated 12-month total prevalent cases.

The following data describes epidemiology of PTSD. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD in the 7MM from 17,115,231 cases in 2018 to 17,846,569 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.43% per year during the forecast period. The US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD among the 7MM, while Japan will have the lowest.

Scope

The Post-traumatic stress disorder Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD segmented by sex, and age (for ages 18 years and older) in these markets. The 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD are further segmented by onset of disease (acute and chronic, and delayed onset).

The PTSD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Executive Summary

2.1 Related Reports

2.2 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of PTSD

3.4.3 US

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalence of PTSD by Onset of Disease

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for PTSD (2018-2028)

3.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD

3.5.2 Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD

3.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD

3.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD by Onset of Disease

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

4 Appendix

