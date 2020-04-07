Power Bank Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2024

A fresh report titled “Power Bank Market – By Applications (Mobile Phones, Tablets, Digital Cameras, Others), By Capacity (Pocket Sized Power Bank, Compact Power Bank, High Capacity Power Bank, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store), By Battery Type (Lithium Ion Batteries, Lithium Polymer Batteries), By Price Range (High, Medium, low), By USB Output (Single Ports, Dual Ports, More than two Ports), By Energy Source (Electric, Solar) & Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2019-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for POWER BANK Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The Power Bank Market is forecasted to thrive at 21.5% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2024. The power bank is an electronic portable battery charging device by which the user can charge their electronic devices such as, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras and others anywhere at any time. It is a portable device and offers a more convenient option as compare to another wired plug-in charger. The power bank uses an electric power grid or solar energy to charge these devices.

In this advanced technological era, the world is moving towards the portable connectivity devices which are boosting the market of power bank. The growth of this market is propelled by the increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, with powerful Operating systems such as Android, Symbian, iOS that allow the user to run multimedia player, access video calling and stay connected to the external world via high-speed internet services which leads high consumption of battery in smartphone. These are the major influencing factor for the growth of power bank in the market as the user can charge their mobile devices anywhere at any time. Moreover, the benefits offered by the power bank such as easy accessibility, low prices, lightweight, compact size, and suitability for charging any portable electronic devices are foster the growth of the power bank market.

Additionally, in terms of the end user, the power banks market segmented into consumer electronics and industrial sectors. Among them, the consumer electronics segment dominates the power bank market due to the growing penetration of smartphones, extensive use of internet services, and need for higher battery capacity, have increased the product demand in the consumer electronics segment. In addition, the increasing demand in video games among the teenage population on mobile and tablets without any discharging disturbance is one of the prime factors for the growth of power bank market. Based on the region, the Asia Pacific acquired lion shares in the market and China is the strongest country for the power bank in this region. Large population base has increased the users of electronic devices, large-scale digitization, availability of affordable power banks, and penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry are driving the product demand in China which in turn allowing the country to dominate the power bank market in Asia Pacific region.

However, the manufacturing of poor quality of power banks and a high cost of recycling Li-ion batteries some of the restraint factors for power bank market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of power bank market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Applications

– Mobile Phones

– Tablets

– Digital Cameras

– Others

By Capacity

– Pocket Sized Power Bank

– Compact Power Bank

– High Capacity Power Bank

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online store

– Offline store

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Retail Stores

– Other Offline Stores

By Battery Type

– Lithium Ion Batteries

– Lithium Polymer Batteries

By Price Range

– High

– Medium

– low

By USB Output

– Single Ports

– Dual Ports

– More than two Ports

By Energy Source

– Electric

– Solar

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Anker Technology

– Zagg Incorporation

– MilPow Limited

– RAVPOWER

– Griffin Technology

– Adata Technology

– Belkin International Incorporation

– Incipio LLC

– Xiaomi Corporation

– Intex Technology

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction to Power Bank

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Application Definition

3.2.4. Capacity Definition

3.2.5. Distribution Channel Definition

3.2.6. Battery Type Definition

3.2.7. Price Range Definition

3.2.8. USB Output Definition

3.2.9. Energy Source Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macroeconomic Indicators Impacting the Growth of the Power Bank Market

4. PESTLE Analysis for Power Bank Market

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Global Power Bank Market 2018

5.2. Global Power Bank Market Value Share, By Company 2018

5.3. Global Power Bank Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

6. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Power Bank Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Trends in Global Power Banks Market

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. Rest of World

8. Global Power Bank Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.3. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.4. Mobile Phones Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Tablets Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Digital Camera Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation Analysis, By Capacity

10.1. Introduction

10.2. BPS Analysis, By Capacity

10.3. Market Attractiveness, By Capacity

10.4. Pocket Sized Power Bank Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Compact Power Bank Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. High Capacity Power Bank Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.3. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.2. Retail Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5.3. Other Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Power Bank Market Segmentation Analysis, By Battery Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. BPS Analysis, By Battery Type

12.3. Market Attractiveness, By Battery Type

12.4. Lithium Ion Batteries Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Lithium Polymer Batteries Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Historical Market Analysis & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis 2014-2017, Market Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue @…



