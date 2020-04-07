PVC Cling Films Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2018 – 2025

PVC cling films are thin polyvinyl films used for packaging of food items to keep them fresh for an elongated period. They remain tight over the opening of a container without an adhesive. PVC cling films are easy to handle as well as microwave safe. These films contain no plasticizers so that they can be reheated and are therefore are eco-friendly. PVC cling films, although thin, are highly durable and solid. Durability an important feature of PVC cling films. If the item is dropped, jostled, moved, or tampered in any way, the PVC cling films would still hold up and protect the item.

Global PVC Cling Films Market: Growth Factors

PVC cling films are cost-effective as compared to other materials like aluminum wraps & foils. The product offers flexible packaging solutions, aimed to boost the shelf-life of the product. This, in turn, will steer the growth of PVC cling films market over the forecast timeframe. In addition, PVC cling films prevent spoilage in packaged fresh produce products such as meat, fish, and fruits & vegetables. They are resistant to oxygen and moisture. Therefore, PVC cling films are widely used in various end-use applications such as packaging of cheese, biscuits, meat and fish, and other products. Various international and local food service outlets use PVC cling films in bulk. Hence, the PVC cling films market is estimated to have lucrative growth in the near future.

The Research Report segments the PVC Cling Films Market into the following submarkets:

PVC Cling Films Market – By Thickness:

10 microns

10 to 15 microns

15 to 20 microns

more than 20 microns

PVC Cling Films Market – By Product Type:

PVC protective films

Manual

mechanical

PVC Cling Films Market – By Sales Channel:

Direct sales

Indirect sales

PVC Cling Films Market – By Final Use:

dairy products

fruits and vegetables

bakery and confectionery

meat

poultry and seafood

cosmetics and health products

consumer products

households

The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the PVC cling films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2028.

Some of key players in PVC cling films market are Berry Global Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Thong Guan Industries Berhad, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Harwal Group, Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l., and ITS B.V.