Respiratory Tract Infections Drug Development Market 2019, Consumer Demands, Supply & Top Players

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for respiratory tract infections. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for tuberculosis, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough), and features dormant and discontinued products.

Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB, is a bacterial infection that can spread through the lymph nodes and bloodstream to any organ in the body. It is most often found in the lungs. The symptoms of tuberculosis range from no symptoms (latent tuberculosis) to symptoms of active disease. Symptoms include overall sensation of feeling unwell; cough, possibly with bloody mucus, fatigue, shortness of breath, weight loss and pain in the chest. There are 206 products in development for this indication.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the membranes of the throat and nose. If left untreated, diphtheria can cause severe damage to kidneys, nervous system, and heart. Symptoms include sore throat and hoarseness, swollen glands (enlarged lymph nodes) in neck, nasal discharge, fever and chills and malaise. Treatment includes antitoxins and antibiotics. There are 31 products in development for this indication.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, red, watery eyes and dry cough. Treatment includes antibiotics. There are 40 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for respiratory tract infections include bacterial proteins and toxins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.

