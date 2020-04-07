Safety Critical Software Testing Market: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2019-2023

The report on the Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Synopsis

The global safety critical software testing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

A safety-critical system’s failure or malfunction may endanger people’s lives and environment. These systems include patient monitors in hospitals, nuclear power station control, railway control systems, aviation control systems, space shuttles, and military devices. These systems are tested to identify hazards as early as possible in the development life-cycle. The errors are minimised to an acceptable level. Various companies offer tools and software to test the safety-critical software and are available at varying price points.

Segmentation

The global safety critical software testing market is segmented into type, vertical and region/country.

By type, the global safety critical software testing is segmented into manual testing and automation testing.

By vertical, the global safety critical software testing is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, healthcare, industrial automation, infrastructure and others.

By region, the global safety critical software testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the safety critical software testing market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— CRITICAL Software (Portugal), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Parasoft (US), QA Systems GmbH (Germany), Verum (The Netherlands), HBM PRENSCIA INC.(US), Rapita Systems Ltd. (UK), ALD Ltd. (Israel), Atkins Limited (UK), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), imbus AG (Germany), General Digital Corporation (US), tecmata GmbH (Germany), Vector Software, Inc. (US), and LDRA (UK). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships and agreements, collaborations, and new product releases.

Regional analysis

The global Safety Critical Software Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of safety critical software testing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The US occupies nearly 80%-85% share in the region as most of the leading vendors are headquartered here with strong customer base. The market size of Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019-2023, followed by APAC. Various startups are being setup in these regions and are giving a boost to their market share.

Intended Audience

Government Agencies

Safety critical software testing service/solution providers

Financial Advisory/Consulting Firms

System Integrators

Research Institutes and Organizations

Technology Standards Organizations

Venture capitalist/angel investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Safety Critical Software Testing Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

