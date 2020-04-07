SMART COMMERCIAL LIGHTING MARKET Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

The Smart Commercial Lighting market is a multibillion market which started witnessing growth from the beginning of the current decade. The Smart Commercial Lighting market is witnessing growth mainly due to the growing demand for the environment friendly and energy saving solutions from different industry verticals. The smart commercial lighting solutions available today can automatically adjust themselves according to the time of the day (i.e. daylight simulation lighting) while for traditional lighting systems manually settings are need to be done. The smart commercial lighting is gaining popularity as it helps in dealing with the seasonal depressions and reducing electricity bills such as in hospitals and offices and educational institutes.

The Smart Commercial Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecasted period 2016–2022. The energy saving lighting solutions, government support and growing demand for the IOT based solutions are supporting the growth of the smart commercial lighting market. The demand for the smart energy infrastructure and green buildings is helping the commercial smart lighting market to expand in the developed geographies such as in Americas and Europe. Despite, certain factors like high cost, cyber threat and lack of awareness may still impact the growth of the smart commercial lighting market.

The wireless technologies and smart network components such as sensors are supporting the growth of this market. These network components help in secure and reliable transfer of data between the connected devices. Few of the smart lighting lamps available today are bluetooth enabled Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL),Wi-Fi enabled Light-Emitting Diode (LED) and ZigBee enabled lighting systems. Some of the key vendors present in the market are Philips Lighting, GE lighting, Acuity Brands Inc. and Google Inc. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE), LED Roadways Lighting Ltd. (LRL), LIFX, Digital Lumens and Enlighted Inc.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Commercial market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

With the growing energy requirements and reducing the effect of the global warming the countries across the globe have started using the energy efficient smart lighting systems. These smart lighting devices generates less heat and consumes less energy. These smart lighting solutions can be manually operated as well as remotely from the smartphones. At, present most of the governments across the globes have completely banned or has implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting devices. These smart lighting solutions, not only helps in electricity savings but are also human centric i.e. it promotes person’s wellbeing. These lightings are useful in treating elderly people.

The lighting systems which are available today are enabled with cameras. Hence, increasing the security at public places such as shopping malls, sports stadiums, and airports. Apart from the above mentioned features, these lights are capable of sending the alert messages to the registered number as soon as any suspicious activity takes place in its lighting area. Most of the lighting systems available today are sensors enabled and supports technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Z-wave. It is expected that in coming two –three years the upcoming technologies such as “LiFi” and “LPWAN” will start penetrating the smart commercial lighting markets specifically in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America.

The global smart commercial lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecasted period 2016-2022.

Regional Overlook:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Connectivity Technologies

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

EnOcean

Z-Wave

Lighting Lamps: Market Size & Analysis

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Network Components

Sensors

Relays

Controllable Breaker

Industry Applications

Healthcare

Offices & Educational Institutes

Infrastructure

Retail

Sports Stadium

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

GE Lighting

Cyan Technologies Plc.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

John Cullen Lighting

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation