SMART STREET LIGHTING Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present, a lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting lamps. Globally, there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2025. The traditional high intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate lots of heat. Thus, with the growing awareness and the need to reduce the carbon footprints globally, countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn ON whenever there is movement near the pole.

According to the Infoholic analyst, the smart street lighting market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Europe is the biggest market for the smart street lighting followed by Americas. The countries which are leading in the smart street lighting market are Germany, UK, and US. The upcoming markets for the smart street lighting are India, China, and Poland due to the growing number of smart cities projects in these countries.

Key players covered in this report are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram and Honeywell Lighting. The research report provides a comprehensive review of Connectivity Technologies, Lighting lamps, Network Components, Upcoming and On-Going Smart street lighting projects and Regions.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Street Lighting Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

With the increasing energy requirements and need to reduce the effect of the global warming, the countries across the globe have started investing on energy efficient outdoor street lighting systems. These smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present, most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent lamps.

In developed economies such as Europe, most of the smart street lamps today are enabled with cameras, hence, increasing the security at the highways, residential streets, public places such as shopping malls, sports stadiums, and airports. Apart from the above-mentioned features, these lights are capable of sending alert messages to the registered number as soon as any suspicious activity takes place in its lighting area. Most of the lighting systems available today are sensor-enabled and supports technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio Frequency (RF) and Powerline Communication (PLC).

The Global Smart Street Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Connectivity Technologies:

Wireless

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Radio Frequency (RF)

Lighting Lamps:

Incandescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Vendor Profiles

Network Components:

Sensors

Ballasts

Lamp Controllers

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Lighting

Osram Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Honeywell Lighting

John Cullen Lighting

Schneider Electric

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc

Intel Corporation

Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE)

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. (LRL)

Tvilight Intelligent Lighting