Sodium Percarbonate Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Sodium Percarbonate Market has encountered considerable growth in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Sodium Percarbonate is adduct of hydrogen peroxide and Sodium Carbonate as a highly concentrated crystalline powder, for the most part utilized for cleaning applications. It is a hygroscopic, colourless, and water dissolvable solid with compound formula (2Na2CO3 · 3 H2O2). It is accessible in uncoated, tablet, and coated form. As it have attributes of hydrogen peroxide and Sodium Carbonate, it finds wide application scope as a bleaching agent, cleaning specialist, detergent, and is additionally utilized as a part of water treatment in various end use enterprises, for example, laundry, household cleaning, papermaking industry, industrial cleaning, papermaking industry, and food industry among others. The global Sodium Percarbonate market was 460 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

The main growth aspects observed in the Global Sodium Percarbonate Market incorporate development of the papermaking industry, expanding interest for Sodium Percarbonate based products, and good government controls. Expanding population, combined with rising income of population is anticipated to boost the development of the market over the gauge time frame. Sodium Percarbonate is generally utilized as a bleaching agent in material industry. Developing buying power combined with expanding interest for most recent in vogue garments is anticipated to fuel the development of the market amid the audit time frame. Nonetheless, rising buyer awareness in regards to the poisonous quality level related with these is anticipated to impede market development over the figure time frame.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type the market is segmented into Coated, Uncoated and Tablet. Based on application the market is segmented into Cleaning Agent, Detergent Agent, Water Treatment, Bleaching Agent and Others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Papermaking Industry, Laundry, Industrial Cleaning, Textile Industry, Chemical Industry, Household Cleaning, Food Industry and Others.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Europe developed as the main Sodium Percarbonate market in 2016, driven by the development of various enterprises, for example, household, laundry, and industrial cleaning. Europe locale represented around 41% of the general piece of the overall industry based on value in 2016 and is anticipated to develop with the huge CAGR over the gauge time frame. Russia, UK, and Germany are among the significant supporters of the local market development and will proceed with their predominance amid the gauge time frame because of wide use of Sodium Percarbonate in material and family division. Asia Pacific area represented around 31% of the general piece of the overall industry in 2016 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the estimate time frame.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Kemira, OCI Peroxygens LLC, Wuxi Wanma Chemical Industry Limited Company, Hodogaya Chemical Co Ltd, Khimprom Novocheboksarsk, Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co, Evonik Industries, Zhejiang Jinke Culture, Solvay AG and Hongye Holding Group Corporation limited. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Sodium Percarbonate Market is segmented as follows-

By Type

Coated

Uncoated

Tablet

By Application

Cleaning Agent

Detergent Agent

Water Treatment

Bleaching Agent

Others

By End User

Papermaking Industry

Laundry

Industrial Cleaning

Textile Industry

Chemical Industry

Household Cleaning

Food Industry

Others

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa