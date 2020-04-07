Software Defined Infrastructure Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

SDI market is an emerging market in ICT sector. Increasing adoption of mobile, cloud, big data analytics are some of the factors supporting the SDI market growth. SDI is a combination of software-defined compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined networking. The aim of this technology is to reduce cost, increase the business agility, and improve management efficiency by delivering IT services on demand. SDI is the evolution of the data centre, integrating cloud, and computing technologies to build and manage the resources. This will enable the companies to become service oriented and more efficient.

The increasing demand for IT solutions from the business, incessantly rising demand for cloud, and mobility-based services are driving the market. The global SDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period 2016–2022.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/software-defined-infrastructure-market

The SDI market is analysed based on four segments, namely solutions, services, verticals, and regions.

The SDI market is analysed by three major solutions – Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Compute and Software Defined Networking. The SDC solution is expected to contribute more than 40% of the market share followed by SDS for SDI growth.

The SDI market is analysed by three types of service – Consulting service, Integration service and Implementation & Maintenance service. The consulting service is expected to play a key role in SDI service market followed by Integration service.

Further, this market is analysed by major verticals, namely BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities & Energy, etc. Globally, BFSI and Retail are set to be major verticals and are contributing more than 40% of the market share for SDI growth in 2016.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/software-defined-infrastructure-market

This study covers and analyses “SDI Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The SDI market is analyzed based on four segments-solutions, services, verticals, and regions. The solutions segment comprises of three major service namely, SDS, SDC, and SDN. The SDC solutions are expected to contribute more than 40% of market share followed by SDS.

Globally, BFSI and Retail industry are set to be the major verticals that will contribute more than 40% of market share for SDI. The Education and Healthcare are set to be the emerging verticals.

The SDI market is analyzed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. America is set to be the biggest market for SDI market growth followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific is set to be an emerging region for SDI market and most of the SDI providers are focusing on this region as there are growth opportunities for business expansion.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/software-defined-infrastructure-market

The adoption and penetration of SDI technology in various enterprise verticals is expected to provide support for SDI market in the forecasted period. Few of the players such as VMware, IBM Dell, Intel, and Wipro are planning to create innovative products/services to support SDI market. The global SDI market is expected to grow $120.97 billion by 2022.

Regional Overlook:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Solutions:

Software Defined Storage (SDS)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Software Defined Compute (SDC)

Services:

Consulting Service

Implementation & Maintenance Services

Integration Service

Other Service

Verticals:

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Utilities & Energy

Others

Key players:

VMware Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Dell Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Scality Inc.

Nexenta Systems, Inc.

Nutanix

Coraid Inc.

Simplivity Corp.