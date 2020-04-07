Stand-Up Pouches Market 2018 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2025

A pouch is a container, which is used to hold products, while the stand-up pouch is capable of standing on its own. The base of the stand-up pouch is known as bottom guzzet. It is popular and is extensively used in flexible packaging. They are user-friendly and provide features such as hang-hole features, zipper reclosure, tear notches, and attractive billboards for label and graphics, thus they are broadly used in the food and beverages industry. Stand-up pouches have a scope in other end-use packaging applications including pet food, dry food packaging, natural products, and baby food. These pouches can easily change shape on the basis of the product being packed. They go through the detailed conversion process, which consists of coating, printing, extrusion, and lamination.

Request For Report Sample: http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/171

Global Stand-up Pouches Market: Growth Factors

The key factor that is driving the market is the decorative appearance of the stand-up pouches. Another factor that leads to wide acceptance of the stand-up pouches is its features such as lightweight, better branding, and easy to handle couple with reduced cost of storage and shipping of products. They offer flexibility, improved shelf visibility, and are more cost effective as compared to glass this may give rise to the market growth. Use of stand-up pouches is growing in the end user industries across the globe. Stand-up pouch prevents products from spoilage, provides convenience for the consumers for carrying the product, improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the product, maintains freshness of food and beverages, provides essential information about the product, these factors anticipate to open up new growth opportunities. However, the huge investment needed for buying the stand-up pouches packaging line and large space required for keeping these pouches expect to restrain the market.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Material Type

Plastic

Polyester (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

EVA

Metal (Foil)

Paper

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Product Type

Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches

Retort Stand-Up Pouches

Standard Stand-Up Pouches

Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Design

Round Bottom/Doyen

K-Seal

Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom

Flat Bottom

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Capacity

<2 Oz

2 – 6 Oz

6 – 10 Oz

10 – 14 Oz

>14 Oz

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Closure Type

Tear Notch

Spouts & Fitments

Zippers and Sliders

Market, By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

Oil & Lubricants

Auto Glass Wipes

Agricultural Products

Lawn & Garden products

Paints

Get Complete ToC with Tables and Figures at : http://www.marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/toc/171

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to huge market share of stand-up pouches, the rise in the number of middle-class people, and wide adoption of stand-up pouches in India and China. The other factors that are contributing to the market growth are a rise in per capita consumption of the stand-up pouches along with increasing adoption of these pouches and high population base in Asia Pacific anticipate to boost the stand-up pouches market growth, which is followed by Europe and North America.

Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.