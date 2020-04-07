Stand-Up Pouches Market 2018 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2025
A pouch is a container, which is used to hold products, while the stand-up pouch is capable of standing on its own. The base of the stand-up pouch is known as bottom guzzet. It is popular and is extensively used in flexible packaging. They are user-friendly and provide features such as hang-hole features, zipper reclosure, tear notches, and attractive billboards for label and graphics, thus they are broadly used in the food and beverages industry. Stand-up pouches have a scope in other end-use packaging applications including pet food, dry food packaging, natural products, and baby food. These pouches can easily change shape on the basis of the product being packed. They go through the detailed conversion process, which consists of coating, printing, extrusion, and lamination.
Global Stand-up Pouches Market: Growth Factors
The key factor that is driving the market is the decorative appearance of the stand-up pouches. Another factor that leads to wide acceptance of the stand-up pouches is its features such as lightweight, better branding, and easy to handle couple with reduced cost of storage and shipping of products. They offer flexibility, improved shelf visibility, and are more cost effective as compared to glass this may give rise to the market growth. Use of stand-up pouches is growing in the end user industries across the globe. Stand-up pouch prevents products from spoilage, provides convenience for the consumers for carrying the product, improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the product, maintains freshness of food and beverages, provides essential information about the product, these factors anticipate to open up new growth opportunities. However, the huge investment needed for buying the stand-up pouches packaging line and large space required for keeping these pouches expect to restrain the market.
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Material Type
Plastic
Polyester (PET)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
LDPE/LLDPE
HDPE
Polyamide (PA)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
EVA
Metal (Foil)
Paper
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Product Type
Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches
Retort Stand-Up Pouches
Standard Stand-Up Pouches
Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Design
Round Bottom/Doyen
K-Seal
Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom
Flat Bottom
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Capacity
<2 Oz
2 – 6 Oz
6 – 10 Oz
10 – 14 Oz
>14 Oz
Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Closure Type
Tear Notch
Spouts & Fitments
Zippers and Sliders
Market, By Application:
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Healthcare
Oil & Lubricants
Auto Glass Wipes
Agricultural Products
Lawn & Garden products
Paints
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to huge market share of stand-up pouches, the rise in the number of middle-class people, and wide adoption of stand-up pouches in India and China. The other factors that are contributing to the market growth are a rise in per capita consumption of the stand-up pouches along with increasing adoption of these pouches and high population base in Asia Pacific anticipate to boost the stand-up pouches market growth, which is followed by Europe and North America.
Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.