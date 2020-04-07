Trade Surveillance Systems Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

The global trade surveillance systems market is expected to have a fast growth rate over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the strong need among enterprises to run a risk-free business, meet compliance requirements, and quickly respond to the dynamic requirements of the market. A trade surveillance system is used by market consultants, chief financial officers (CFOs), brokers, and financial institutions to detect risks in trading activities, prevent frauds, and avoid violation of government laws. The system incorporates advanced pattern recognition and machine learning technologies that detect positive and negative patterns in the trading activities across all markets in real time. Although, the market is experiencing fast growth, the lack of technical expertise and less awareness, especially among small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies, is acting as a major restraint for the growth of the trade surveillance systems market.

In this study, the trade surveillance systems market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and region/country. By component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment has further been segmented into surveillance, risk & compliance, analytics & reporting, case management, and others. By service, the market has been divided into professional and managed services. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7560

Key Players:

The prominent players in trade surveillance systems market are NICE Ltd. (Israel), FIS (US), Software AG (Germany), Nasdaq, Inc. (US), Cinnober Financial Technology (Sweden), Aquis Technologies (UK), SIA S.P.A. (Italy), IPC Systems, Inc. (US), b-next (Germany), ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC (US), OneMarketData (US), Scila AB (Sweden), Trading Technologies International, Inc. (US), Crisil Limited (India), and Trillium Management, LLC (US).

Regional Analysis

The global Trade Surveillance Systems Market is estimated to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the most dominating region in terms of adoption of trade surveillance systems, closely followed by Europe. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in the region that has a high adoption of the system. The wide adoption of the trade surveillance system in the region can be attributed to the fast adoption of advanced technologies in everyday business activities and stringent regulations for the prevention of frauds that applies on almost all industry verticals. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global trade surveillance systems market over the forecast period. The growing financial sector and increasing usage of digital technologies to understand and respond to market trends are the key driving factors for the growth of trade surveillance systems market in the region.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Region, 2019-2023

Table 2 North America Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table 3 Europe Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Country, 2019-2023

Table 5 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Component, By Region, 2019-2023

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7560

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market: Segmentations

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market By Country, 2019

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]