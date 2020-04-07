Transplant Complications Drug Market to Witness Rapid Growth During 2017-2024

The Transplant Complications Drug market report [7 Year Forecast 2017-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Transplant Complications Drug market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Transplant Complications Drug, with sales, revenue and global market share of Transplant Complications Drug are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Transplant Complications Drug market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Transplant Complications Drug industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for transplant complications. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), liver transplant rejection, kidney transplant rejection and lung transplant rejection and features dormant and discontinued products.

GVHD is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant and involves the newly transplanted donor cells attacking the transplant recipient’s body. Symptoms include abdominal pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dry or irritated eyes, jaundice, shortness of breath, vaginal dryness and weight loss. Treatment consists of immunosuppressants. There are 125 products in development for GVHD.

Organ transplantation replaces an injured or diseased organ with a healthy one. Following a transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted tissue as foreign and work against it. Patients can develop complications and ultimately reject the new organ. Therefore, immunosuppressive drugs are administered simultaneously. These immunosuppressive drugs prevent the body from either identifying or attacking the foreign organ via various immune responses, blocking organ rejection and facilitating a successful transplant. There are 18 products in development for liver transplant rejection, 49 products in development for kidney transplant rejection and 12 products in development for lung transplant rejection.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for transplantation complications include tyrosine kinases, caspases and chemokine receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Medeor Therapeutics, Amgen and Novartis.

