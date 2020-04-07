Trend of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market in Global Industry : Market Analysis, Growth and Status By 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

The Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) is designed to enhance the performance of standard global navigation satellite (GPS) system positioning. In addition to that, SBAS provides high accuracy, measures pseudo-ranges, and bolsters the aircraft safety. It supports vertically-guided instrument and air traffic handling.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future due to high demand for civil aviation in countries, such as India and Japan. The market in the North America region is second to the Asia-Pacific due to growing investments in airport infrastructure. Thus, the global satellite based augmentation system market is estimated to witness approximately 5.6% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

The key players covered in this study

Garmin International Inc. (U.S.)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Universal Avionics (U.S.)

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (U.S.)

Copperchase Ltd. (U.K.)

Intelcan Techno systems (Canada)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SATCOM

Radar

Electric Optic/ Infrared

Market segment by Application, split into

GPS

Communication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

