Turboexpander Market Analysis, Latest Developments, Size and Key Drivers Trends by 2023

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Turboexpanders Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Turboexpanders Market is expected to grow at 7.23% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Turboexpanders sequentially expand and compress gases to extract energy from them. Turboexpanders are also used to extract energy from waste gases in fertilizer plants. Manufacturing of cryogenic liquids is a major application area of turboexpanders, and its use has been growing in the industry and expected to further grow during the forecast period.

Turboexpanders are used for the sequential expansion and compression of gases. Turboexpanders are mostly used by manufacturers in the liquefaction of LNG, air separation, petrochemical and other cryogenic applications. Turboexpanders are also useful in generating energy from waste gases, which has become a major driver for the growth of the turboexpanders market. Turboexpanders enable manufacturers to harness higher energy content from fossil fuels. This factor has also been driving the growth of the global turboexpanders market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of global turboexpanders market are Atlas Corpo (Sweden), Baker Huges a GE company (US), Cyrostar (France), Air Products & Chemicals.Inc (US), L.A. Turbine (US), Honeywell (US), Man Energy Solutions (Germany), Siemens (Germany), ACD LLC (Switzerland), Elliot Group (US), R&D Dynamics Corporation (US), Turbogaz (Ukraine).

Segmentation:

The global Turboexpander market has been segmented on the basis of loading device type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By Loading Device

Generator

Compressor

Oil Break

By Application

Hydrocarbon

Air Separation

Energy Generation from Waste

Others

By End-Use

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Oil& Gas

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

North America dominates the global turboexpanders market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as it is the largest producer and consumer of natural gas products. The US has the highest consumption of natural gases and has the largest market share of the turboexpander market. The region has a growing demand for turboexpanders with innovative technology for further improving efficiency of machinery. Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase phenomenal growth for the turboexpander market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for natural gas and efficient manufacturing processes. China, India, and Australia are estimated to be the major countries for the growth of turboexpanders market. China and India have become pollution hubs and their governments are considering the reduction of emissions by making natural gas a primary fuel. This majorly drives the turboexpander market in the region.

