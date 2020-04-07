UAV Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Market Overview:

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is growing at a rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the use of UAVs is already influencing many companies and industries to look forward to their design, development, and manufacturing processes. The possible applications of UAVs are numerous, such as passenger carriage, cargo transportation, agricultural, and industrial. Currently, there are a number of investments by companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, AeroVironment, Inc., and DJI, which would significantly propel the market growth.

The UAVs are also used in numerous industrial applications, such as detection of leaks, corrosion, and other problems related to oil and gas rigs & pipelines. They are also used in transmission lines for vegetation management to monitor trees and prevent them from interfering with transmission lines. These UAVs prove economic feasibility for discrete site assessment, reliable and cost-effective inspection, and thus, increase the demand for UAVs in the global market.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type: Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor.

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Military.

Segmentation by Component: Airframe, Payload, Guidance Navigation & Control, Propulsion System.

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players are:

Airbus (France), Boeing (US), General Atomics (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Textron Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), DJI (China), Parrot Drones SAS (France), PrecisionHawk (US), and 3D Robotics, Inc (US). and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market.

