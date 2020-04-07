UHD Surgical Display Market Advance Technology And New Innovations By 2025 | Barco, Panasonic, Synergy Medical Inc, Hiliex, LG Electronics

The advent of UHD surgical display is revolutionizing the operating rooms, through the display of vital signs, patient data, surgical camera feed or endoscope camera feed simultaneously.

These UHD surgical displays are larger in size, and offers a better resolution, two times the colour range and optimized brightness when compared to regular HD surgical monitors. This offers clarity in image even at a distance minimizing communication errors. Due to the large display size of the UHD surgical display, a number of parameters can be displayed on a single screen thereby reducing the space in an OR. Furthermore, the UHD surgical display can be easily mounted on a boom to reduce the clutter in the OR.

The global UHD Surgical Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the UHD Surgical Display market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of UHD Surgical Display in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of UHD Surgical Display in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global UHD Surgical Display market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global UHD Surgical Display market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Barco

Panasonic

Synergy Medical Inc

Hiliex

LG Electronics

FSN Medical Technologies

CONMED Corporation

ACL Allround Computerdienst Leipzig GmbH

Richardson Electronics, Ltd

Shenzhen Jld Display Expert Co., Ltd

UHD Surgical Display market size by Type

LED UHD Display

LCD UHD Display



UHD Surgical Display market size by Applications

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Medical College, Academic and Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global UHD Surgical Display market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of UHD Surgical Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global UHD Surgical Display companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of UHD Surgical Display submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

