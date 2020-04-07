Virtual Private Cloud Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an emerging market and is expected that VPC will be able to overtake private cloud’s market share in the coming years. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus, providing a secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secured as compared to other cloud solutions available. At present, VPC is witnessing growth mainly in the developed countries of Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.35% during the period 2016–2022. The need for low cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Despite, certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market. The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom and hospitality. The VPC region market is analysed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure spending’s from the SMBs, SMEs and the government.

Browse Sample of Full report @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/request-sample/report/virtual-private-cloud-market

Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Cloudyn.

This study covers and analyses “Virtual Private Cloud” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Browse Report with Table of contents @ https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/virtual-private-cloud-market

The global public cloud market is a multibillion market. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure. Thus, providing secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are largely being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost-friendly and more secured as compared to the other available cloud solutions.

The companies across the industry verticals have slowly started migrating towards the VPC. The major industry verticals which are adopting VPC are BFSI, public, and telecom. At present, even the emerging economies of APEJ and MEA are adopting the VPC solutions. Most of the VPC service providers and vendors are based in the developed markets of Americas and have started expanding in CEE, Subcontinent, and the Middle East region. It is expected that these regions will witness two-fold growth in the coming years due to the government push and increased IT investments.

The global VPC market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.4% during the forecasted period 2016–2022.

Have a query ? Ask Our Experts https://mindaspiremarketresearch.com/inquire/report/virtual-private-cloud-market

Regional Overlook:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Organization Types:

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Small Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

E-Commerce

Telecom

Public Sector

Others

Key players:

VMware Inc.

Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)

Hewlett Packard Co. (HP)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Accenture

Intel Corporation

Jelastic

CloudOne

Cloudyn

Digital Ocean