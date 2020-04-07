Vitamin Test Market 2023 Exclusive Overview by Top Merchants as VitaMe Technologies Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Abbott Laboratories, ImmunoDiagnostics Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Siemens AG, Diazyme Laboratories, etc

The Vitamin test market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of vitamin deficiency. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, increase in smoking, and increasing consumption of junk food and packaged food, growing geriatric population, rising consumer awareness for vitamin benefits, and technologically advanced laboratories are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as, high cost of vitamin test, limitations of the tests like false positives and false negatives and lack of awareness in developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global vitamin testing market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of ~9.2%.

Other key factors such as change to sedentary lifestyle, growing awareness among the population for vitamin tests, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in laboratories for clinical testing and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer or chronic kidney disease are contributing towards the growth of the market.

Key Players for Global Vitamin Test Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Vitamin Test Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the global Vitamin test market are VitaMe Technologies Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Abbott Laboratories, ImmunoDiagnostics Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Siemens AG, Diazyme Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A, ORGENTEC Diagnostika GmbH and others.

Segments for Global Vitamin Test Market

The global Vitamin test market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. the vitamin test market, by type, is categorized into vitamin B12 & folic acid test,folic acid (folate) test , carotene (beta carotene) test, vitamin K1 test, vitamin E test, vitamin d 25-dihydroxy (calcitriol) test, vitamin C test, vitamin B12 test, vitamin B6 test, vitamin B5 test, vitamin B3 (niacin) test, vitamin B2 (riboflavin) test, vitamin a (retinol) test, vitamin B1 test. On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented into high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), radioVitamin Test, ELISA tests, chemiluminescent Vitamin Test (CLIA)and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Vitamin Test Market

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the The United States Department of Agriculture in 2014, 50% of Americans are deficient in vitamin A, vitamin C, and magnesium. Such a high incidence of vitamin deficiency drives market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest vitamin test market during the forecast period. The increasing in awareness for vitamins and vitamin testing drives the market in this region. The European Laboratory of Nutrients (ELN) is an advanced laboratory for testing the nutrient levels in European population. Every year European Laboratory of Nutrients (ELN) organizes an international symposium titled ‘Advanced Clinical Nutrition – Nutrients for Prevention and Cure of Disease’. Thus enhancing vitamin testing market in this region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global vitamin test market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. Also, the presence of technologically advanced countries like China and Japan in this region is expected to influence the market growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising healthcare services both at the hospital level and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

