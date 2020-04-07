Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market Opportunity, Technology, Trends and Revenue with Forecast 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Yogurt drinks have a reduced solid content than yogurt and are often consumed as a beverage with additional sugar content and various flavored syrups. Yogurt drinks are becoming popular among consumers who are looking for a healthy on-the-go snack. Yogurt drinks remain fresh throughout its shelf life even in the absence of refrigeration; this is one of the key factors of success of this product. Yogurt drinks are healthy snack that can be consumed at any time of the day, such as for breakfast or lunch.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about the health benefits of yogurt. Consumers are increasingly interested in consuming healthier food and beverage products that help to attain complete health and well-being. They are increasing the intake of food supplements and nutraceutical products to complete the deficiencies of several vitamins, mineral, and other nutrients in the body. In the current hectic lifestyle of individuals, it is very difficult to main proper gut health. This increases the demand for yogurt-based products as they contain bacteria that are good for the stomach.

The global Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Chobani

Danone

LALA Branded Products

Nestle

Stonyfield Farm

Biogreen Dairy

Bright Foods

China Mengniu Dairy

FrieslandCampina

Yili

Powerful Men

Raisio

MLEKOVITA

Tropical Cheese Industries



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic



Segment by Application

Aseptic Packaging

Glass Bottles Packaging



