Zinc Carbon Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 1,848.0 Million by 2024

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market 2018: Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024, the global Zinc Carbon Battery market accounted for USD 1,721.3 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 1,848.0 Million by 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024.

The global zinc carbon battery market has been segmented based on size and application. On the basis of size, the market has been segmented into 9V, AA, AAA, and others. In this segment, AAA-size zinc carbon battery segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to capture a notable market share in 2024. Moreover, based on application, the zinc carbon battery market is further sub-segmented into remote control, consumer electronics, toys, and others. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to attain a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019 to 2024. The global zinc carbon battery market for consumer electronics segment is expected to reach USD 1,099.4 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,017.4 Million in 2018.

Growing Downstream Industries

The world zinc-carbon battery market has been supported by low drain electronic devices, especially toys in the past few years. Nowadays, there are more electronic and mechanical toys have been produced for children, disposable batteries including zinc-carbon have become a necessity for every household which is expected to further support the growth of the zinc-carbon battery industry in the world.

Size & Shape Flexibility of Zinc Carbon Batteries

Most consumers would still prefer disposable batteries due to its ease of use, even though rechargeable batteries have a lower total cost of use as compared to disposable batteries. Zinc-carbon cells are available in various shapes, sizes, and capacities. These appropriate storage life and reasonable electrical parameters offer suitable utilization.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the zinc carbon battery market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global zinc carbon battery market. Asia Pacific zinc carbon battery market is expected to reach USD 1,192.0 Million by the end of 2024. In terms of volume, sales of zinc carbon battery are anticipated to decline to 2,690.5 Million Units in 2024 from 2,937.1 Million Units in 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global zinc carbon battery market, such as Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony, GP Batteries International Limited, Fujitsu, Toshiba, FDK Corporation, Jiaxing Mini-Moon Battery Co., Ltd., Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co. Ltd. and other key & niche players. The zinc carbon battery market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, expansion, product launch, and partnership across the globe.

