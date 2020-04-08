5K Display Resolution Market 2019 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

5K Display Resolution Market Overview:

The global 5K display resolution market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global 5K display resolution market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, 5K display resolution market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing implementations in different fields like consumer electronics and retail in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owing to the high amount of research and development in that region. Another major factor driving the growth of 5K Display Resolution Market in the Asia Pacific region is the presence of key players like Sony Corporation, Canon and Sharp Corporation among others.

In this rapidly changing world of technology, 5K display resolution market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The continuous developments and increasing technological advancements are major factors leading to growth of 5K display resolution market.

Currently as there is an increase in 4K market, the demand for 5K display resolution is estimated to increase in near future.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the 5K display resolution market are Dell Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Philips (Netherlands), HP (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Red Digital Cinema Camera Company (US), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global 5K display resolution market.

Industry News:

September 2018, Pimax launched Pimax 8K and 5K ultrawide VR headsets.

The Pimax 8K comes with dual 4K displays each with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 whereas the 5K has two 2560 x 1440 screens with higher pixel density for improved image quality.

December 2017, LG launched two new 32-inch and 34-inch 5K ultrawide monitors.

The 32-inch monitor features brighter and intense colors and is capable of setting up dual 4K monitors with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. However, the 34-inch monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with higher color reproduction capabilities, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and a near-borderless display.

November 18, Dell launched its XPS 15 (9570) laptop featuring a discrete Max-Q GPU.

Powered by Intel’s 8th-generation processor, the 15-inch notebook is enabled with a 5K display, featuring a resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels. The notebook is expected to attract content creators, and creative professionals.

5K Display Resolution Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product: monitors, televisions, cameras, laptops, smartphones and tablets, and others.

monitors, televisions, cameras, laptops, smartphones and tablets, and others. Segmentation by resolution: 5120 × 2160 resolution, 5120 × 2700 resolution, 5120 × 2880 resolution, 5120 × 3200 resolution, 5120 × 3840 resolution, and 5120 × 4096 resolution.

5120 × 2160 resolution, 5120 × 2700 resolution, 5120 × 2880 resolution, 5120 × 3200 resolution, 5120 × 3840 resolution, and 5120 × 4096 resolution. Segmentation by application: retail, consumer electronics, advertisements, education, and others.

retail, consumer electronics, advertisements, education, and others. Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

5K Display Resolution Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 5K display resolution market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. 5K display resolution market is growing with a steady pace across Asia-Pacific, and North America owing to the high demand for 4k display resolution. Asia-Pacific dominates the 5K display resolution market in terms of technological advancement and adoption of 5K display resolution. One of the major factors towards the growth of 5K display resolution in Asia-Pacific region is the high penetration of consumer electronics devices like television, laptops, and even smartphones. The world’s top display companies Samsung Display and LG Display operate from this region and having a geographical presence.

These companies encourage the new entrants and start-ups to develop new technologies to create a broader competitive landscape. With the digitization, and introduction of internet TV, the number of shipments for smart TV and 4K enabled TV has been increased. The consumers prefer a better resolution and thus there are advancements being done in 5K and even 8K display resolution.

On the contrary, North America is the second highest dominating region following Asia-Pacific. The major factor for the slow growth of North America is the increased penetration of high-resolution smartphones, and high-speed broadband internet. The changing preference of consumers towards streaming services on mobile devices has slowed down the shipment of TVs across the major countries in North America such as the US, and Canada.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

