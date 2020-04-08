Activated Alumina Market – Global Industry to Spur Revenue Growth in the Coming Years 2019 – 2027

Activated Alumina Market – Overview

The report analyzes and forecasts the activated alumina market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for activated alumina during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the activated alumina market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global activated alumina market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of activated alumina have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global activated alumina market by segmenting it in terms of form and application. The segment has been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for activated alumina in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for activated alumina in individual form and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the activated alumina market include BASF SE, J.M. Huber Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Axens, Porocel, Dynamic Adsorbents, Inc., KIN Filter Engineering Co., Limited, and Sorbead India. These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.-

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the activated alumina market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application of activated alumina. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

By Form

– Powder

– Beads

By Application

– Reaction Catalyst

– Oil & Gas

– Gas Dehydration

– Liquid Dehydration

– Water Treatment

– Biomaterial

– Others (including pharmaceuticals and textiles)

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– Egypt

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of the activated alumina market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– List of key developments made by major players in the activated alumina market

– List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the activated alumina market at global, regional, and country levels

– Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

