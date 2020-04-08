Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Research, Key Players, Share and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market – By Type (Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Services (Diagnosis, Treatment, Others), By Speciality Type (Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Otolaryngology, Neurology, Others) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market accounted for USD 62.4 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 83.2 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rising incidences of trauma and accidents are believed to spearhead future market growth prospects of ambulatory surgical centers. Apart from this, rising geriatric population in various nations is anticipated to impel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of ambulatory surgical centers market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Single Specialty Centers

– Multi Specialty Centers

– Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Single Specialty Centers

– Multi Specialty Centers

By Services

– Diagnosis

– Treatment

– Laceration Treatment

– Bone fracture Treatment

– Trauma or Accident Treatment

– Others

By Specialty Type

– Ophthalmology

– Orthopedic

– Cardiovascular

– Endoscopy

– Otolaryngology

– Neurology

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, LLC

– Tenet

– AmSurg

– Surgical Care Affiliates

– Surgery Partners

– Hospital Corporation of America

– SurgCenter Development

– Covenant Surgical Partners

– ASD Management

– Proliance Surgeons, Inc., P.S.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

3. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

9.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

9.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

10.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Treatment Services

10.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation Analysis, By Specialty Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type

11.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. By Type

12.3.1. Introduction

12.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

12.3.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

12.3.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. By Services

12.4.1. Introduction

12.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

12.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

12.4.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5. Treatment Services

12.4.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. By Specialty Type

12.5.1. Introduction

12.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type

12.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type

12.5.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. By Country

12.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.1. By Type

13.1.1. Introduction

13.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.1.4. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

13.1.4.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.1.4.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.1.5. Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centers Type

13.1.5.1. Single Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.1.5.2. Multi-Specialty Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2. By Services

13.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

13.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

13.2.4. Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5. Treatment Services

13.2.5.1. Laceration Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.2. Bone fracture Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.3. Trauma or Accident Treatment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. By Specialty Type

13.3.1. Introduction

13.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Specialty Type

13.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Specialty Type

13.3.4. Ophthalmology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5. Orthopedic Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.6. Cardiovascular Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.7. Endoscopy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.8. Otolaryngology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.9. Neurology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. By Country

13.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



