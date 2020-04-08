Augmentation Systems Market – Key Enhancement, Growth Factors Analysis, Product Overview and Share Forecast to 2023

Overview:

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) complement existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS)by improving its performance and compensating some of its drawbacks with accuracy, integrity, reliability and availability.The improved performance of GNSS assures increased navigation capability of aircrafts during the flight further assuring utmost safetyand security of travelers as well. Due to which these SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment. This is the key factor, propelling the usage of these systems. A number of countries have launched their own SBAS with the primary objective to increase safety for aviation.

Accrediting the seminal work of the key vendors and the kind of traction the market is garnering currently demonstrating the growth prospects worldwide, Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report, according to which the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2021registering a CAGR of 6% during 2016 to 2021.

Segmentation:

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; MRFR Analysis – GlobalSatellite Based Augmentation Systems Market is been segmented in to 2 key dynamics

Segmentation By Elements: Comprises SATCOM, Radar, and Electro Optic / Infrared.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

As per the MRFR analysis, the APAC will be the leading region in the forecast period expected to reach to astronomical amounts by 2021 registering 10% of a CAGR during 2016 -2021. Whereas, EMEA will grow at a CAGR of 7% and Americas will grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The Market of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems appears to be competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market will witness intensified competition with an increase in R&D innovations and M&A.

Key Players:

Garmin, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Universal Avionics are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market.

