Automotive Metal Forming Market : Global Industry Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis For 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive Metal Forming Market Research Report 2019-2025”.

Automotive Metal Forming Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Automotive Metal Forming market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Automotive Metal Forming industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

Metal forming is the metalworking process of fashioning metal parts and objects through mechanical deformation; the workpiece is reshaped without adding or removing material, and its mass remains unchanged. Forming operates on the materials science principle of plastic deformation, where the physical shape of a material is permanently deformed.

Aluminum is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, by material type. It is rapidly replacing steel in many automotive applications like body in white and chassis. The usage rate (%) of aluminum for forming applications is higher in Europe and North America when compared with that in Asia Oceania. The consumer spending power and vehicle costs are higher in countries such as the US and Germany, as compared to the developing economies. Thus, automakers are increasing the use of expensive lightweight materials such as aluminum, which helps to reduce the overall vehicle weight, thus improving the performance and fuel efficiency. However, it is 35-40% costlier than steel, because of which it has a low penetration in Asia Oceania.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Metal Forming is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Metal Forming.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Metal Forming, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Metal Forming production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Benteler

Tower International

Magna

Toyota Boshoku

Aisin Seiki

Kirchhoff

CIE Automotive

Mills Products

VNT Automotive

Superform Aluminium

Hirotec

Multimatic

Kaizen Metal Forming

Quintus Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

Roll Forming

Stretch Forming

Stamping

Deep Drawing

Hydroforming

Others

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Metal Forming status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Metal Forming manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

