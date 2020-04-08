Autonomous Tractors Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2024
A fresh report titled “Autonomous Tractors Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Autonomous Tractors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
An autonomous tractor or driverless tractor is an autonomous farm vehicle that delivers high torque at slow speeds and is used for the purposes of tillage and other agricultural tasks. These autonomous tractors operate without any human intervention. The world autonomous tractors market was totaled at a value of USD XXXX Million in 2018 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% through the forecast period.
Market Drivers & Restraints
Autonomous technologies have been the biggest dream of humans. In the modern world, autonomous technologies can be easily found in almost every sector and agriculture sector is an emerging adopter of autonomous tractors. Autonomation is an emerging trend in the agriculture sector and farmers are increasingly adopting such technologies to boost their farm yields. Since the early introduction, autonomous tractors have gain attention across industry leaders, even leading agriculture technology manufacturers are entering autonomous tractor manufacturing.
Rapid commercialization of agriculture is a key factor which is encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture. The output levels and time management offered by driverless tractors are way better than conventional tractor models. Commercial farms are adopting advanced farming technologies to boost their production capabilities at a minimum operation cost. Rising labor cost and other expenses have encouraged farmers to opt for autonomous tractors. Although driverless tractor offers great output results, their initial cost is very high, which restricts small and medium farmers to adopt such advanced technology.
However, there is a rise in the number of rental providers of autonomous tractors. These consumers are purchasing autonomous tractors to rent them to farmers. Also, the government supports to encourage the farming sector is likely to help the autonomous tractors market to grow in the future. It is also expected that the government may offer tax relaxations on autonomous tractors to help farmers in the future. However, lack of awareness, high initial cost and high dominance of conventional tractors are expected to hamper the growth of autonomous tractors in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of autonomous tractors market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Solution
– Hardware
– – – Sensor
– – – GPS
– – – Vision System
– – – Others
– Software
– – – Services
By Level of Automation
– Partially Automated
– Fully Automated
By Application
– Planting & Seeding
– Harvesting
– Tillage
– Spraying
– Fertilizing
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– John Deere
– Autonomous Tractor Corporation
– AGCO corporation
– CNH Industrial
– Kinze Manufacturing
– Other Prominent Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Autonomous Tractor Market
3. Global Autonomous Tractor Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Autonomous Tractor Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Autonomous Tractor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10. Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
10.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
11. Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
11.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
11.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12. Global Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
12.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1. By Solution
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
13.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.2. By Level of Automation
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
13.2.2.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.2.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.2.3.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1. By Solution
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
13.3.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.4.1. Sensor Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.4.2. GPS Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.4.3. Vision System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.2. By Level of Automation
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation
13.3.2.4. Partially Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.2.5. Fully Automated Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3. By Application
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.3.3.4. Planting & Seeding Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3.5. Harvesting Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3.6. Tillage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3.7. Spraying Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3.8. Fertilizing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4. By Country
13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024
Continue…
