Bare Metal Cloud Industry Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market status, Business Opportunities

Bare Metal Cloud Market Report By Service Type (Computing Services, Networking Services, Database Services, Identity and Access Management Services, Volume and Object Storage Services, Others), Organization Type (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Key players

The prominent players in the bare metal cloud market are major vendors such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), and Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.). The other key innovators in the market are Dell Technologies, Inc., Scaleway Inc., Spotinst, Joyent, Inc., Bigstep, and Strom.

Market synopsis

Global bare metal cloud market is expected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2019 to USD 7.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 31.12% during the forecast period.

Bare metal cloud is a public cloud service alternative that is installed directly on hardware without need for virtualization setup. It is majorly deployed to enhance the storage capacity, conduct data-intensive computing operations, and to efficiently deliver latency sensitive high-performance workloads across multiple platforms.

A bare metal cloud server is delivered through Metal-as-a-Service (MaaS) model that is dedicated to a single tenant. In this cloud type, workloads are deployed onto servers that are pre-configured with requirements specified by the client and in accordance with performance capacity. The bare metal cloud servers provide high performance, high availability, and cost-effective infrastructure services.

Bare metal cloud is segregated into five different service types, namely, computing services, networking services, database services, Identity and Access Management (IAM) services, and volume & object storage services. Computing services are the most popular bare metal cloud service among enterprises adopting cloud ensure the proper functioning of its data center operation. Computing services include mission-critical applications, data-intensive computing operations, large Random-Access Memory (RAM) & Non-Volatile Memory express (NVMe), and Solid State Drives (SSDs).

Growing use of data intensive applications that are latency sensitive, growing demand for flexible, efficient, and on-demand billing of application in cloud service and need for greater processing power and input/output operations per second are some of the factors boosting the growth of bare metal cloud market. However, stringent cloud regulations and premium pricing model are some of the factors hindering the growth of this market.

The key players operating in the bare metal cloud market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), and Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.). These players are largely investing in organic growth startegies to diversify their product offering. In 2019, Oracle Corporation launched a new bare metal Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute offering for enterprises running high performance latency sensitive computing workload such as artificial intelligence and engineering simulations, in cloud. This new bare metal cloud offering by oracle will provide customers access to a low latency and high bandwidth remote direct memory access network.

Segmentation

Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented based on service type, organization type, vertical and region.

Based on the service type, the market is segmented into computing services, networking services, database services, identity and access management services, volume and object storage services, and others.

By organization type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for bare metal cloud is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of bare metal cloud market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the bare metal cloud market from 2019 to 2023 as these regions are sustainable and well-established economies that are investing heavily in new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, DevOps, mobility, and social media. Furthermore, public sector cloud initiatives such as CloudFirst and trusted cloud will drive the growth in these regions during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to major cloud initiatives taken by various countries such as Australia, China and Singapore (G-Cloud)

Competitive Analysis

The bare metal cloud market has witnessed the trend of service enhancement across the world. Key players to further strenghten their market position have opted for partnerships, agreements, and collaborations as their key inorganic growth strategy. XX% of the total company developments were a part of partnership & collaboration whereas, merger & acquisition accounted for XX% of the total strategic developments adopted by the key players in the market.

