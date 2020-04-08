Calcium Fluoride Market Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast and Opportunity Assessment to 2025

Synopsis of Calcium Fluoride Market:

Calcium Fluoride is an inorganic compound composed of a fluorite structure. This product is a white colored solid and found in the form of a mineral fluorite, also known as fluorspar due to the presence of intense colored impurities. It is also known by the chemical formula CaF2 with the insoluble feature. It has excellent thermal stability and imparts superior performance to final products. Due to these factors, it is used in various applications such as aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others.

Among the various segments of the market, the aluminum metallurgy segment holds the major portion due to the ability of the product to produce various metals in the industry. This segment is expected to continue its dominance and set to drive the market growth over the assessment period. It is mainly used to improve the electrical properties and physical features of alumina. Moreover, the growing consumption of product as a source for hydrochloric acid production in chemical and pharmaceuticals sectors is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. It is estimated that the optical segment is set to grow at a significant rate due to extensive use of the product in windows, lenses, thermal imaging systems, spectroscopy, telescopes, excimer lasers, and others. This white colored solid is transparent over a broad range from ultraviolet to infrared frequencies. The glass segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the market due to boundless use of Calcium Fluoride in the manufacturing of glasses and fluorescent lamps in the end-use industries. Moreover, the growing demand for the production of welding agents, brake lining, and others is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Calcium Fluoride Market is segregated into the application. The application is sub-segmented into aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Calcium Fluoride Market are Solvay (Belgium), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), International Crystal Laboratories (U.S.), Aldon Corporation (U.S.), Sydor Optics (U.S.), Glass Fab, Inc. (U.S.), Super Conductor Materials, Inc (U.S.), ESPICorp Inc. (U.S.), Alufluor AB (Sweden), and Reade International Corp (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Calcium Fluoride Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of the product in aluminum metallurgy, production of welding agents, optical, glass manufacturing, and others. The increasing demand for calcium fluoride in dental applications and its extensive use in the end-user industries such as iron & steel, aluminum, and others have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this market.

The North American region is growing significantly in the market due to rapid urbanization coupled with technology. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The growing infrastructure development, constructional activities and expanding aluminum industries have propelled the growth of various countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to achieve a stunning growth in the market during the forecast period.

The European market has also received a remarkable growth due to increasing demand for the product in welding joints, brake lining, and other applications. The market has been driven by the demand for the product in oil & gas, steel, and other segments. It is estimated that the growing innovation and technological advancement are predicted to propel the growth in countries such as the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France during the forecast period.

The Latin American region is estimated to witness a significant development in the market due to expanding and growing aluminum industries. In this region, it is primarily utilized in building materials, as a desiccant, for dental purposes, and others. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a notable growth in the market due to mergers & acquisition activities among the leading companies in the region.

