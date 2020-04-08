Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market – Global Industry to Spur Revenue Growth in the Coming Years 2019 – 2027

Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market – Overview

Chlorinated paraffin wax is a group of synthetic organic chemical compounds consisting of n-alkanes with varying proportions of chlorine between 30% and 70% by weight. It is produced by the chlorination of natural alkanes. It is commercially available in the form of viscous oils.

Chlorinated paraffin wax possesses complex chemical structures that allow several positions for chlorine bond formation. Based on degree of chlorination, chlorinated paraffin wax can be divided into two classes: low chlorine content paraffin wax (less than 50% chlorination) and high chlorine content paraffin wax (more than 50% chlorination). However, commercially, they are classified as short-chain chlorinated paraffin wax (SCCP), medium-chain chlorinated paraffin wax (MCCP), and long-chain chlorinated paraffin wax according to length of the carbon chain.

The flame retardant property of chlorinated paraffin wax is one of the key factors for its extensive usage in various industries. Flame retardants play a vital role in numerous applications and industries such as plastics, textiles, paints, adhesives, and elastomers.

The global chlorinated paraffin wax market has been segmented based on application and region. Based on application, the global chlorinated paraffin wax market has been divided into lubricating additives, plastic additives, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and others (including adhesive & sealants and fabrics). The metal working fluids segment dominated the global chlorinated paraffin wax market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace by 2027. Chlorinated paraffin wax is employed extensively in several manufacturing sectors such as automotive and aerospace due to its extreme flame retardant properties, compatibility with oils, and other features. Growth in

the manufacturing sector is projected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global chlorinated paraffin wax market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of chlorinated paraffin wax in the world. Asia Pacific dominated the global chlorinated paraffin wax market in 2018. The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace, led by the growth in rubber, plastic, paints & coatings, and other manufacturing industries in China, India, and South Korea. Increase in need for metalworking fluids in countries such as China, Taiwan, Australia, India, and South Korea for machining, manufacturing, and cutting processes is anticipated to augment the market in the region in the near future.

The report analyzes and forecasts the chlorinated paraffin wax market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global chlorinated paraffin wax market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for chlorinated paraffin wax during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the chlorinated paraffin wax market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global chlorinated paraffin wax market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the chlorinated paraffin wax market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global chlorinated paraffin wax market by segmenting it in terms of resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for chlorinated paraffin wax in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global chlorinated paraffin wax market. The chlorinated paraffin wax market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market include INOVYN, NCP Chlorchem, Dover Chemical Corporation, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Química Del Cinca, Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., JSC Kaustik, KLJ Group, Qualice, LLC, Makwell Group, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Altair Chimica SpA.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global chlorinated paraffin wax market for the base year 2018 and the forecast for the period between 2019 and 2027. The size of the global chlorinated paraffin wax market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on application and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market, by Application

– Lubricating Additives

– Plastic Additives

– Rubber

– Paints

– Metal Working Fluids

– Others (Including Adhesive & Sealants and Fabrics)

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify opportunities and market developments

– Analysis of various applications where chlorinated paraffin wax is used

– Identification of key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the chlorinated paraffin wax market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global chlorinated paraffin wax market between 2019 and 2027

– Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

