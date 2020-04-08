Cloud-based Database Security Market : Rising Adoption From Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises To Fuel Growth By 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cloud-based Database Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.
Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1907403
Database security concerns the use of a broad range of information security controls to protect databases (potentially including the data, the database applications or stored functions, the database systems, the database servers and the associated network links) against compromises of their confidentiality, integrity and availability. It involves various types or categories of controls, such as technical, procedural/administrative and physical. Database security is a specialist topic within the broader realms of computer security, information security and risk management.
According to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 90% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.
While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.
In 2017, the global Cloud-based Database Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-cloud-based-database-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025-report.html/toc
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Intel Security Group
Oracle
HP
Amazon Web Services
Huawei Technologies
Imperva
Fortinet
Porticor
Trustwave Holdings
Informatica
Axis Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1907403
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Database Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/