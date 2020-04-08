Cloud-based Database Security Market : Rising Adoption From Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises To Fuel Growth By 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cloud-based Database Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1907403

Database security concerns the use of a broad range of information security controls to protect databases (potentially including the data, the database applications or stored functions, the database systems, the database servers and the associated network links) against compromises of their confidentiality, integrity and availability. It involves various types or categories of controls, such as technical, procedural/administrative and physical. Database security is a specialist topic within the broader realms of computer security, information security and risk management.

According to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 90% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.

While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.

In 2017, the global Cloud-based Database Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-cloud-based-database-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025-report.html/toc

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel Security Group

Oracle

HP

Amazon Web Services

Huawei Technologies

Imperva

Fortinet

Porticor

Trustwave Holdings

Informatica

Axis Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1907403

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Database Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/