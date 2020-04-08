Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, Cost, Production Value, Price, Gross Margin and Competition Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The increasing demand for cognitive assessment solutions and services is one of the major factors driving the growth of cognitive assessment & training market. Increased awareness for brain fitness is another major factor responsible for high growth of cognitive assessment & training market. This market has been segmented on the basis of component, assessment type, application and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services segments.

Cognitive training can help overcoming various psychological barriers and improve mental strength. These assessment and training modules vary depending on the age and mental status of as individual. From a teenager to and elderly person, cognitive assessment is being the utilized to understand mental strength of individuals belonging from different age group. It can also help students who face learning difficulties or have disorders such as dyscalculia and dyslexia.

Cognitive assessment is the process of gauging the mental capability of a person which is in turn related to a lot of basic abilities attributed to a human mind. It is basically carried out in order to determine a person’s learning ability by identifying their strengths and weaknesses and proper cognitive training is provided in order to overcome those weaknesses.

Major Key players

Cogstate Ltd. (U.S.)

Medavante, Inc. (U.S.)

ProPhase, LLC (U.S.)

Pearson Education (U.K)

Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (U.K)

Eresearchtechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Bracket Global (U.S.)

Neurocog Trials, Inc. (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)

Cognifit (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cognitive assessment & training market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cognitive assessment & training market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing adoption of cognitive assessment & training applications across various industry verticals in that region.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report also includes an in-depth segmental analysis of the global cognitive assessment and training market based on vertical, application, assessment type and components. By vertical, the market has been segmented into healthcare, education, defense, corporate, sport and pharmaceuticals. By application, the market has been segmented into classroom learning, brain training, corporate learning, clinical trial, and research. By assessment type, the market has been segmented into hosted assessment, biometric assessment and pen & paper-based assessment. By component the global cognitive assessment and training market has been segmented into solution and services.

