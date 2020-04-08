Commercial Telematics Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2030

A fresh report titled “Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Solutions and Services), and End User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers, and Government Agencies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Commercial Telematics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicles computer system.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4323



The commercial telematics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global commercial telematics market is segmented based on solution type, application, end user, and region. By solution type, the market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, it is segregated into solutions and services. By end-market, it is fragmented into transportation & logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Zonar Systems, and others.

Key Benefits for Commercial Telematics Market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial telematics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Commercial Telematics Key Market Segments:

By Solution Type

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Application

– Solutions

– Services

By End-user

– Transportation and Logistics

– Insurance

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

– Government agencies

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/commercial-telematics-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning (2017)

3.5. Gross margins

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Government regulations for vehicle telematics

3.6.1.2. Rise in trend of connectivity solutions

3.6.1.3. Ease of vehicle diagnosis

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Threat of data hacking

3.6.2.2. High installation cost

3.6.2.3. Lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Intelligent transportation system

3.6.3.2. Improved performance of autonomous vehicles

CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Automotive OEM Services

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Embedded Solution

4.2.4. Hybrid Solution

4.2.5. Market analysis by country

4.3. Aftermarket Telematics

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Embedded Solution

4.3.4. Portable after market system

4.3.5. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Fleet/Asset management solution

5.2.4. Navigation and location-based Solution

5.2.5. Infotainment

5.2.6. Insurance telematics

5.2.7. V2V and V2I

5.2.8. Tele-health solutions

5.2.9. Remote alarm and monitoring

5.2.10. Market analysis by country

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Design and consulting

5.3.4. Integration and deployment

5.3.5. Maintenance and training

5.3.6. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Transportation and Logistics

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Insurance

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Media & Entertainment

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Government Agencies

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by solution type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Solution type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4323



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com