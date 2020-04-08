Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software Market : Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.
This report focuses on the global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Entelos Inc
Genedata Ag
Crown Bioscience Inc
Biognos Ab
Chemical Computing Group Inc
Leadscope Inc
Nimbus Therapeutics Inc
Rhenovia Pharma Limited
Schrodinger Llc
Compugen
Dassault Systemes
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Database
Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Computational Physiological Medicine
Drug Discovery And Development
Medical Imaging
Disease Modeling
Predictive Analysis Of Drug Targets
Cellular Simulation
Simulation Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
