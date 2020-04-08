Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software Market : Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

This report focuses on the global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Entelos Inc

Genedata Ag

Crown Bioscience Inc

Biognos Ab

Chemical Computing Group Inc

Leadscope Inc

Nimbus Therapeutics Inc

Rhenovia Pharma Limited

Schrodinger Llc

Compugen

Dassault Systemes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Database

Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Computational Physiological Medicine

Drug Discovery And Development

Medical Imaging

Disease Modeling

Predictive Analysis Of Drug Targets

Cellular Simulation

Simulation Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computational Medicine and Drug Discovery Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

