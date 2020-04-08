CVD Services Market : A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments By 2025
Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a deposition method used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials, typically under vacuum. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry to produce thin films.
The rising demand for technology in microelectronics such as mobiles, laptops, storage devices, and other electronic products has positively affected the market. Constructive regulatory support for private investments at the domestic level in countries like Mexico is also expected to drive this market over the forecast period.
In 2017, the global CVD Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Veeco
IHI Ionbond
Richter Precision
Endura Coatings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Pressure CVD
Atmospheric Pressure CVD
Plasma Enhanced CVD
Metal Organic CVD
Market segment by Application, split into
Coating
Electronics
Catalysis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CVD Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CVD Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CVD Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
