CVD Services Market : A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments By 2025

This report focuses on the global CVD Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CVD Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a deposition method used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials, typically under vacuum. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry to produce thin films.

The rising demand for technology in microelectronics such as mobiles, laptops, storage devices, and other electronic products has positively affected the market. Constructive regulatory support for private investments at the domestic level in countries like Mexico is also expected to drive this market over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global CVD Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Veeco

IHI Ionbond

Richter Precision

Endura Coatings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Pressure CVD

Atmospheric Pressure CVD

Plasma Enhanced CVD

Metal Organic CVD

Market segment by Application, split into

Coating

Electronics

Catalysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CVD Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

