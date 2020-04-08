Cyber Deception Market : Trends & Opportunities With Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cyber Deception Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

This report focuses on the global Cyber Deception status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Deception development in United States, Europe and China.

Deception network, also called honeypot or decoy, is utilized to divert attacks to other nodes and offer prior warnings to the administrator.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is highlighting the cyber deception technology and promoting high usage, over conventional cyber security. As a result, the cyber deception market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Cyber Deception market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Illusive Networks

LogRythm

Attivo Networks

Rapid7

SEC Technologies

ForeScout

Acalvio

Cymmetria

Allure Security

Fidelis Cybersecurity

GuardiCore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Service

Managed Service

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Power

BFSI

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cyber Deception status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cyber Deception development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Deception are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

