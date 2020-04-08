Cyber Deception Market : Trends & Opportunities With Forecast 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Cyber Deception Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.
This report focuses on the global Cyber Deception status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Deception development in United States, Europe and China.
Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1907419
Deception network, also called honeypot or decoy, is utilized to divert attacks to other nodes and offer prior warnings to the administrator.
The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is highlighting the cyber deception technology and promoting high usage, over conventional cyber security. As a result, the cyber deception market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Cyber Deception market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Illusive Networks
LogRythm
Attivo Networks
Rapid7
SEC Technologies
ForeScout
Acalvio
Cymmetria
Allure Security
Fidelis Cybersecurity
GuardiCore
View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-cyber-deception-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025-report.html/toc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Service
Managed Service
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Retail
Energy & Power
BFSI
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cyber Deception status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cyber Deception development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1907419
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Deception are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/