Dicalcium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Analysis Report 2019-2023

Market Scenario:

The Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market is presumed to register a remarkable CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2023) owing to the increased consumption of dietary products, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as calcium monohydrogen phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate is a dibasic calcium compound which is commonly found as dehydrate Dicalcium Phosphate can be converted into anhydrous form by applying heat. It is manufactured either by phosphoric acid route or hydrochloric acid route and is extensively used as a dietary supplement in the preparation of breakfast cereals, noodle product, dog and cat treat, enriched product, and others. It also finds application scope in fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, food and beverage, cosmetics, and other products.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market:

With growing awareness, rising population, and increasing consumption of dietary products, the global market for Dicalcium Phosphate is likely to stimulate during the assessment period. Dicalcium Phosphate is extensively used in the manufacturing of medicines and healthcare products, which is further estimated to propel the market growth. Also, the continuous expansion in the agriculture sector has triggered the demand for Dicalcium Phosphate-based fertilizers. With the rising number of working professionals coupled with growing per capita disposable income, the market is presumed to flourish in the coming years. Moreover, rapid expansion in the dietary industry and rise in the consumption of meat in emerging countries are presumed to influence the market positively.

On the flip side, the high cost of raw materials such as phosphorous is likely to impede the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the demand for alternative fertilizers is considered to retard the growth in the coming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The noteworthy players operating the global market are Mitushi Biopharma (India), AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (India), Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD (Jordan), Guizhou Zerophos Chemical Co. Ltd. (India), ICL (Israel), CaP Biomaterials LLC (U.S.), Bamni Proteins Limited (India), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (India).

Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market has been segmented on the basis of Application, Production Method and Region.

By Mode of Production Method, the Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market has been segmented into hydrochloric acid route and phosphoric acid route. Among all these, hydrochloric acid route is extensively used across the globe owing to its ease of operational method.

By Mode of Application, the Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market has been segmented into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, animal feed, fertilizer, and others. Among these, the segment for animal feed accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to maintain its dominance. The growth is mainly due to the rising demand for animal fodder and dietary product owing to the limited availability of arable land.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Dicalcium Phosphate Market span across regions namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is considered to register the highest CAGR during the review period due to the expansion of several end-use industries such as food and beverage, fertilizer, and animal feed. With the increasing consumer base coupled with favorable government regulations, the demand for dicalcium phosphate is presumed to stimulate in economies such as India, China, Japan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The European region is estimated to register a substantial growth during the review period owing to the strong consumer base for several end-use industries. Also, the increasing investment to revitalize animal feed along with food and beverage sector is likely to augment the market growth. Countries such as Poland, Russia, Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K, and France have emerged to be prominent contributors in the market.

The North American region is presumed to witness significant growth due to increasing demand from the food and beverage sector. Moreover, Canada and the U.S. are the major contributors due to strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector, further propelling the market growth in this region.

