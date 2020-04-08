Digital Signage Market – Global Industry to Witness Healthy Growth Over 2019 – 2027

Global Digital Signage Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the digital signage market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends prevalent in the global digital signage market. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global digital signage market. The study provides a complete perspective of the digital signage market in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global digital signage market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario of the global digital signage market, every region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter of the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global digital signage market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by major players operating in the global digital signage market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends in the global digital signage market.

Global Digital Signage Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global digital signage market by segmenting the market in terms of type, display technology, offering, and application. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market in terms of region and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario of the global digital signage market, by ranking all major players according to their geographical presence and key recent developments. The insights into the global digital signage market is a result of TMR’s extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors on the market.

In terms of country, the North America market has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market has been divided into Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The digital signage market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to help understand the global digital signage market.

Global Digital Signage Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the global digital signage market. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, and competition landscape. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. The analyzed data collected from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Digital Signage Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital signage market. These players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report on the global digital signage market are AdMobilize LLC, Advantec Co Ltd, BroadSign International, Cisco Systems Inc., LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Quividi, RedFalcon, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sharp Corporation, and Sony Corporation. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

The global digital signage market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Signage Market, by Type

– Standalone Digital Signage

– Web-based Digital Signage

– IPTV-based Digital Signage

Global Digital Signage Market, by Display Technology

– OLED

– LCD

– HD Projector

– LED

– Others (Including Plasma Screens, DLP Rear, Projection TVs, and Older Tube-based TVs)

Global Digital Signage Market, by Offering

– Hardware

– Display/Monitor

– Media Player

– Software

– Audience Analytics Software

– Others

– Services

Global Digital Signage Market, by Application

– Transportation

– Retail

– Hospitality

– Entertainment & Sports

– Education

– Corporate

– Banking

– Others

Global Digital Signage Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

