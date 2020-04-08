Downhole Tools Market Growth Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging, New Technologies, Demand, Dynamics and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) mentioned the market is slated to attain an exponential CAGR percentage over the review period between 2017 and 2023.

The proliferating demand for energy has subsequently resulted in boosting the offshore drilling activities in order to meet the growing demand. This, in turn, has ultimately proved to be a major boost to the downhole tools market and is expected to be a positive driver in the coming years. Additionally, new oil reserve discoveries is expected to significantly ameliorate the drilling and exploration activities in the near future, thereby causing an upsurge to the global market for downhole tools.

Market Segmentation

The global downhole tools market segmentation is based upon two key components, namely application and type.

By type, the market segments into handling, drilling, downhole control, flow & pressure control, and others. Herein, the drilling tools segment holds the dominant share of this global market category. This is due to the widespread usage of the tool in drilling the wells. The growing drilling activities around the world further heightens the demand for these drilling tools.

By application, the downhole tools market comprises drilling, formation & evaluation, completion, intervention, and production. The well intervention segment commands the global application market segment with the highest share percentage and is projected to remain the same in the forthcoming years of the forecast period. The demand for well drilling tools, however, is anticipated to remain at a fairly decent rate.

Leading Players

Schlumberger (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Baker Hughes (U.S.), Weatherford International (Ireland), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (U.S.), Logan Oil Tools Inc. (U.S.), Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd. (U.S.), Saint Gobain (France), and Oil States International Inc. (India), among other are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Downhole Tools Market.

Industry News

In December 2017, Oil States International, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GEODynamics, Inc., a provider of oil and gas perforation systems and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline and well abandonment operations.

In September 2017, Halliburton has launched GeoTech HE, a robust drill bit that incorporates new features and materials to deliver enhanced performance and increased reliability in high energy drilling systems characterized by very high weight-on-bit and drilling torque.

In January 2017, Schlumberger announced the acquisition of Peak Well System, an Aberdeen-based manufacturer of downhole tools for well intervention.

In July 2016, American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, Completes Acquisition of Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. Ulterra is a leading manufacturer of polycrystalline diamond compact (“PDC”) drill bits for the oil and gas industry. The Company was owned by ESCO Corporation.

