Driver Safety Systems Market Research, Revenue Status, Overview & Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Driver Safety Systems Market – By System (Traction Control System, Anti-Lock Braking Systems, Automatic Emergency Braking, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems, Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Driver Safety Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global driver safety systems market accounted for USD 84.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 158.6 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Stringent government regulation regarding passenger safety is driving the demand for various driver safety systems. Apart from this, increasing affluent middle-class population and rising demand for automotive is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the driver safety systems market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of driver safety systems market with respect to following sub-markets:

By System

– Traction Control System (TCS)

– Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

– Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

– Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

– Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)

– Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

– Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

– Cruise Control

– Airbag

– Others

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Continental AG

– Bosch Mobility Solutions

– Nissan

– Audi

– BMW

– TRW Automotive

– Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

– Autoliv

– Denso Corporation

– Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

