Electric Power Substation Automation System Market : Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast Upto 2025

Substation automation refers to using data from Intelligent electronic devices (IED), control and automation capabilities within the substation, and control commands from remote users to control power-system devices. Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.

The Electric Power Substation Automation market is mainly driven by the factors including rising demand for effective energy usage, growing adoption of renewable energy and need for efficient grid infrastructure. The increasing demand for efficient and reliable electricity supply has led to an increased demand for Electric Power Substation Automations. These systems are more essential to be installed in the remote areas and off grid locations as they can facilitate real-time notification alerts during circuit outage to enable the power utility to address the situation within time.

In 2018, the global Electric Power Substation Automation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electric Power Substation Automation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power Substation Automation System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ingeteam

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Amperion

General Electric

Alstom

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Schweitzer Engg Lab

Market analysis by product type

Substation automation

Feeder automation

Consumer side automation

Market analysis by market

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Power Substation Automation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Power Substation Automation System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power Substation Automation System are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

