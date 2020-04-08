Electric Vehicle DC-DC Converter Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023

Electric vehicle DC-DC converter is used in places where battery charging and regenerative braking is required. Usually, AC motors used in HEV or EV for traction and this is fed by DC-DC converter. Bidirectional converters are used most commonly used in the DC-DC converter. According to the KD market insights, electric vehicle DC-DC converter market is accounted for USD XX.X% Million in 2017 and is expected to rise to USD XX.X% Million by the end of 2023. During the forecast period of 6 years, it will flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% in the upcoming year, this market growth is tremendous and as well beneficial for us.

The electric vehicle a DC-DC converter market research provides an overview of its global market and insights that is the unique reason behind it’s increasing demand in the market. The report depicts the market trends, challenges, and key industry drivers. This research also provides an estimation of strategies which will help the product to grow in the market.

The DC-DC converter market during the forecast period of 6 years has overwhelming growth due to its benefit it provides to provide safety for the lading devices. Further, the overview includes the market trends and the growth of this market in the upcoming years.

In this report, the electric vehicle DC-DC converter market is segmented by application, sales, and geographical location. On the basis of application, the market is sub-divided as the passenger car and commercial vehicle. By system, the market is sub-segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Research covers the analysis of the market in the forecast year of 6 years between 2018-2023 and gives a future forecast of the market. This report covers various regions geographically around the globe such as North America(U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, France and Rest of Europe), Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa(North Africa, GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific).

It provides the current scenario of the market and the target that electric vehicle DC-DC converter market has to achieve in the market. For the examination, 2017 is considered as Base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019- 2023 as a forecasted year. All the factors are considered while providing the data about the market. The segments are further divided into sub-segments for the better examination of the market and to examine every factor correctly. The major techniques are also been taken into consideration to keep a check on the market concisely. The key market players are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NAC Group, Inc., SynQor, Nanjing Pengtu Power Supply Co., Ltd., AEGIS Power Systems, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Delta-Q Corporation, other major & niche players.

In the final section of the report the analysis of the company’s business and the performance about the revenue breakup by segment, key facts, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, financial information, company’s overview, business strategy, marketing and distribution and about new product analysis, recent news related to acquisition, development, research, expansion have been considered. Moreover, the long and short-term strategies adopted by the company have been evacuated from time to time for the better overview of the product and the demand of the electric vehicle DC-DC converter is estimated in order to have a better vision for the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of electric vehicle DC-DC converter market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

By Sales

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Denso Corporation

– Continental AG

– Bosch

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– NAC Group, Inc.

– SynQor

– Nanjing Pengtu Power Supply Co., Ltd.

– AEGIS Power Systems, Inc.

– Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

– Delta-Q Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

