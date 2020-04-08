Feed Additives Market Research, Growth, Share, Industry Trends and Analysis, Forecast to 2023.

Summary:

Rising consumer awareness toward protein- and nutrient-based food and increasing concerns about the health & safety of livestock are fostering the market of feed additives. Feed additives play an essential role in the overall health of livestock, i.e., help in digestion, prevention from diseases, conversion rate, and improve weight gain.

Research Methodology

The feed additives market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Changing consumer preferences for better nutritional feed products are increasing the demand for feed additives. Further, the focus has shifted toward feed additive inclusive products to tackle the concern of nutritional loss such as unabsorbed fat and protein. The demand from consumers of ruminants and poultry industries is driving the feed additives market. Asia Pacific is currently the leading market for overall feed additives, whereas Europe is gaining popularity in terms of other feed additive chemicals such as amino acids, antibiotics, and feed enzymes. The rising consumer per capita income along with a shift in consumer food behavior toward a protein-rich diet is strengthening the industry growth in Asia Pacific.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest feed additives market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in animal farmers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the feed additives market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the feed additives market are BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Novozymes, and Novus International Inc.

Types:

o Amino Acids

o Antibiotics

o Vitamins

o Enzymes

o Others

End-users:

o Ruminants

o Poultry

o Swine

o Aquatic Animals

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World