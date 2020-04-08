Fire Protection System Market is projected to reach at a CAGR 10.1% by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Fire Protection System Market – By Product Type (Detectors, Sprinklers, Extinguishers, Alarms, Others) By Technology (Active, Passive) By End Use (Educational Institutions, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Power, Governmental, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation and Logistics, Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fire Protection System Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global fire protection system market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 10.1% during the projected period. Strong building fire safety regulations across all countries is likely to emerge as a major driving factor of global fire protection system market during projected period. Apart from this, increasing construction activities across the globe is resulting in rise in number of buildings. Further, growing infrastructure development across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of fire protection system market with respect to following sub-markets
By Technology
– Active
– Passive
By Product Type
– Detectors
– Sprinklers
– Extinguishers
– Alarms
– Others
By End Use
– Educational Institutions
– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
– Consumer Goods and Retail
– Energy and Power
– Governmental
– Healthcare
– Manufacturing
– Oil and Gas
– Mining
– Transportation and Logistics
– Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media)
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– APi Group, Inc.
– VFP Fire Systems, Inc.
– Gentex Corporation
– Honeywell
– Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
– Hochiki Europe, LLC
– Tyco Fire Products LP
– VT MAK
– Consilium AB
– MARIOFF CORPORATION
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Fire Protection System Market
3. Global Fire Protection System Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Fire Protection System Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Fire Protection System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Fire Protection System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
10.4. Active Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Passive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Fire Protection System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
11.4. Detectors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Sprinklers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Extinguishers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Alarms Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Fire Protection System Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use
12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use
12.4. Educational Institutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Consumer Goods and Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Energy and Power Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Governmental Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.11. Oil and Gas Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.12. Mining Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.13. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.14. Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Technology
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.2.1.4. Active Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Passive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Product Type
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.2.2.4. Detectors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Sprinklers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Extinguishers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Alarms Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By End Use
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use
13.2.3.4. Educational Institutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Consumer Goods and Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Energy and Power Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Governmental Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.10. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.11. Oil and Gas Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.12. Mining Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.13. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.14. Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Technology
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.3.1.4. Active Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Passive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2. By Product Type
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.3.2.4. Detectors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. Sprinklers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.6. Extinguishers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.7. Alarms Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3. By End Use
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use
13.3.3.4. Educational Institutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.6. Consumer Goods and Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.7. Energy and Power Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.8. Governmental Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.9. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.10. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.11. Oil and Gas Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.12. Mining Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.13. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.14. Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
