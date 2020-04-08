Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market : Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation By 2025
Fitness and recreational sports centers comprise establishments or facilities that have equipment for exercising and other active physical fitness conditioning activities such as skating, swimming, or racquet sports.
In 2017, the global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
24 Hour Fitness
Equinox
Gold’s Gym
Planet Fitness
Life Time Fitness
Town Sports International
Fitness First and Virgin Active
Konami Sports Club
McFit
CrossFit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Gymnasiums
Yoga
Aerobic Dance
Handball Sports
Racquet Sports
Skating
Swimming
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Aged 35 & Younger
Aged 35-54
Aged 55 & Older
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
