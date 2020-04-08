Flexographic Inks Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Flexographic Inks Market – Overview

Petrochemical-derived products such as carbon black, solvents, resins, mineral oils, and intermediates are used as key raw materials in the production of flexographic inks. Flexographic printing is an important printing process used in flexible package printing. Its popularity can be attributed to its high versatility in terms of printing on a wide range of substrates.

This report analyzes and forecasts the flexographic inks market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global flexographic inks market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for flexographic inks during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the flexographic inks market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global flexographic inks market. Porter’s five forces model for the flexographic inks market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application, and resin segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flexographic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, resin, and region. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and UV-cured. Based on application, the market has been segregated into packaging (including flexible packaging, corrugated containers, folding cartons, tags & labels, and others) and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation of the global market includes the current and forecast demand for flexographic inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the flexographic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated in terms of type, resin, and application segments of the flexographic inks market. Market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flexographic inks market. Key players operating in the global market are Altana AG, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, INX International Ink Co., and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global flexographic inks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

– Water-based

– Solvent-based

– UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

– Packaging

– Flexible Packaging

– Corrugated Containers

– Folding Cartons

– Tags & Labels

– Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

– Nitrocellulose

– Polyamide

– Polyurethane

– Acrylic

– Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

– Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

– Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

– Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

– The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

